APCC working president Rana Goswami quits as Upper Assam in-charge

Guwahati, Feb 25 (PTI) Days after a Congress working president and a former minister in Assam decided to lend their support to the BJP government while continuing to stay in the party, another working president, Rana Goswami, resigned from his role as the organisational in-charge of Upper Assam on Sunday citing "various political reasons".

The decision comes after Goswami held a meeting with his followers on Saturday night at his hometown Jorhat following rumours that the former MLA was planning to join the BJP or its ally Asom Gana Parishad.

"I beg to state that unfortunately I am tendering my resignation as the organisational in-charge of Upper Assam including the districts Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and Biswanath due to various political reasons," Goswami said in his letter to Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah.

Repeated calls made to Goswami remained unanswered.

Borah told PTI that Goswami has been in the party for over 30 years and "there is no question of him leaving Congress".

"There was already a process going on to shuffle the role of the working presidents as one out of the three has decided to support the government. I don't think there is any other meaning to this resignation letter," he added.

On February 14, two Congress MLAs — Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, who was the working president, and Basanta Das, who was a minister in the Tarun Gogoi government — announced to "support the government" without leaving the grand old party.

Both the MLAs joined the group of two other Congress MLAs — Sashi Kanta Das and former minister Siddeque Ahmed —, who too had "joined the government" but are a part of the opposition party's legislators. PTI TR TR MNB