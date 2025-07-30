APEDA to open regional office in Raipur; 'boost for agri export growth', says govt

Raipur, July 30 (PTI) The Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry has approved setting up the regional office of APEDA in Raipur, the Chhattisgarh government said on Wednesday.

Welcoming the development, the government stated that farmers and producers will get access to a wide range of export-related services under one roof of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

"As a result of the efforts of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and the active initiative of the Industry Department, the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry has given its approval to open the regional office of APEDA in Raipur," a government statement said.

The APEDA is a statutory body of the Central government tasked with the development of industries relating to the scheduled products for export by way of providing financial assistance or otherwise for undertaking surveys and feasibility studies.

Sai stated that the APEDA office in Raipur would serve as a powerful bridge between Chhattisgarh's agri producers and the global market.

"This is a decisive step in boosting agri exports and driving the economic prosperity of Chhattisgarh. This achievement will make us a leading state in the 'Vocal for Local to Global' campaign and open new doors for the export of our rich and diverse agri products," the CM added.

The state government stated that farmers will not have to depend on offices in other states for training, certification, packaging, standardisation, or export-related procedures.

The APEDA office in Raipur will streamline procedures such as phyto-sanitary certification, quality certification, lab testing, and export documentation, saving time and reducing costs for stakeholders.

The upcoming office will ease direct exports of fruits, vegetables, rice, GI-tagged products, millet, and other agricultural produce to international markets. It will ensure better prices for producers and new market access for traders.

With access to global markets, Chhattisgarh's farmers will command higher returns for their produce. They will also receive training and insights into modern techniques, quality control, advanced packaging, and global marketing at the local level, the release stated.

Apart from certification and brand promotion, APEDA also supports infrastructure creation and maintenance. This includes food processing units, cold storage, and pack houses. PTI TKP NSK