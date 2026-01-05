APGENCO achieves record 6,000 MW thermal power generation

Amaravati, Jan 05 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh has achieved a significant energy milestone as its thermal power generation surged past the 6,000 MW mark through focused operational, maintenance, and financial measures.

Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) Managing Director S Nagalakshmi on Monday said operational efficiency improved across plants through equipment restoration, high Gross Calorific Value (GCV) coal supply, and strategic coordination with suppliers.

"Systematic improvements in coal quality, timely financial support, and focused maintenance have strengthened thermal (power) generation and operational stability across APGENCO plants, enabling a record power output of 6,009 MW," said Nagalakshmi in an official release.

These measures have ensured the supply of reliable electricity for the State's growing industrial and domestic demand.

Thermal units increased generation by up to 200 MW following Electrostatic Precipitator restoration and ID fan blade rectifications, she said, highlighting focused technical and maintenance interventions at key plants.

According to the APGENCO official, High-GCV and medium-GCV coal rakes were supplied to Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) and Rayalaseema Thermal Power Project (RTPP), while rectification works and up to 10 day coal stocks at RTPP enhanced sustained thermal power.

Financial stability strengthened through a Rs 1,000-crore working capital loan and Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) loans for thermal and hydel plants, enabling efficient fuel supply and modernisation.

She further said negotiations with banks reduced interest rates of loans, saving Rs 60 crore annually, while Rs 17 crore was recovered from earlier penal interest, ensuring cost-effective financial management.

Strategic coordination with coal suppliers, advance payments to washeries, and prioritised equipment maintenance contributed to record generation, reflecting a combination of operational and financial efforts.

APGENCO will continue focusing on operational excellence, fuel quality improvement, cost optimisation, and proactive financial management to maintain reliable thermal power generation, she added.