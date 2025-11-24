APGENCO calls for active participation in State Energy Conservation Awards 2025

Amaravati, Nov 24 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited on Monday called for active participation from major energy consumers in the state for the state energy conservation awards 2025.

According to Managing Director of APGENCO, S Nagalakshmi, the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), under the Energy Department and the state government are organising the State Energy Conservation Awards (SECA)-2025 for the fifth consecutive year.

"I appeal to all major energy-consuming sectors, industries, institutions, and urban local bodies to actively participate in SECA 2025," said Nagalakshmi in an official release.

This initiative aims to encourage healthy competition among major energy-consuming sectors and recognise entities demonstrating exemplary improvements in energy management and adoption of efficient and sustainable technologies, she said.

The official urged all eligible industries, institutions, and urban local bodies to showcase their energy conservation achievements at the state level and highlight their commitment to climate-responsible practices.

Eligible participants include thermal power plants and cement industries consuming 30,000 Metric Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (MTOE) or more annually, pharma industries above 1,000 MTOE and engineering colleges, and hotels with connected load of 50 kW or higher.

All Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus depots, bus stations, municipalities, and development authorities are also invited to submit applications demonstrating effective energy-saving interventions, she said.

Organisations will be evaluated based on actual energy savings, reduction in specific energy consumption, adoption of innovative technologies, and comprehensive energy management practices during the assessment period. PTI MS STH ROH