API, constable among three held for seeking bribe

Jalna, Mar 1 (PTI) An assistant inspector and a constable were among three persons arrested on Saturday by the Beed unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official said.

He identified the accused as API Sachin Ingewad of Ashti police station, constable Gokuldas Devle and one Vishnu Kurdane.

"They sought Rs 1.80 lakh from a man whose tipper truck was apprehended for ferrying illegally mined sand. Kurdane was held while accepting the bribe amount. Ingewad and Devle were held sometime later. They were charged under Prevention of Corruption Act," the official said. PTO COR BNM