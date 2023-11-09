API, two constables booked for threatening motorist after road accident in Nagpur

Nagpur, Nov 9 (PTI) An assistant inspector and two constables have been booked for allegedly threatening a man after an accident that took place on June 13, a police official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

API Pravin Mundhe had allegedly pulled out a pistol during an altercation after the car driven by him halted suddenly, resulting in the two-wheeler of a man identified as Shubham Wahane (28) colliding with the vehicle, he said.

The two constables, identified as Shailesh Yadav and Pradip Mane, were accompanying Mundhe and are accused of threatening Wahane, the Koradi police station official said.

Mundhe, Yadav and Mane have been charged under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act sections for act that may endanger personal safety of others, criminal intimidation, rash driving and other offences, he said. PTI COR BNM BNM