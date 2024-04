Thane, Apr 24 (PTI) A director of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) at Vashi was on Wednesday arrested by Navi Mumbai police in a corruption case, an official said.

Sanjay Pansare, the accused, was allegedly involved in a scam concerning a contract to build toilets at the APMC.

The alleged scam caused a loss of more than Rs 7 crore to the APMC, as per the FIR.

The Navi Mumbai crime branch has already arrested an official and two contractors in the case. PTI COR KRK