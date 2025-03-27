Apna Dal (K) leader, her supporters stage protest against attack on Dalit MP’s house, detained

Lucknow, Mar 28 (PTI) Sirathu MLA Pallavi Patel and 200 others were detained here on Thursday following a protest against the attack on the residence of Dalit Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman.

Suman recently courted controversy over his comments that Rajput king Rana Sanga was a "traitor" for "inviting" Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi in the 16th century.

Patel, a leader of Apna Dal (Kameravadi) who became an MLA on an SP ticket, marched towards the Vidhan Sabha with her supporters after gathering at the Dr Ambedkar statue at Parivartan Chowk.

However, police stopped them near a metro station, leading to a heated exchange. Police, then, detained Patel and 200-odd protesters, Apna Dal (K) said in a statement.

Addressing reporters during the protest, Patel said, "Disagreeing with a statement cannot justify violence or attacks. The attack on a Dalit MP's residence is an assault on democracy and a clear sign of the state's failure in maintaining law and order." She further alleged that such incidents were being orchestrated to divert public attention from crucial issues.

Patel described the attack on the Rajya Sabha MP's residence in Agra as a "deep-rooted conspiracy".

The Sirathu MLA called it an attack on the law, the Constitution and the ideology of Dr BR Ambedkar. She emphasised that historians have presented different perspectives on historical figures, but resorting to violence over a statement was a criminal act.

Demanding strict action against the attackers, she called for charges under the National Security Act (NSA) against those involved and urged the government to ban the Karni Sena for its alleged role in the violence.

She also demanded a review of security arrangements for opposition leaders to ensure their safety.

Suman was recently captured on camera purportedly saying that Rana Sanga was a "traitor" who brought Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. Rana Sanga or Sangram Singh I was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528.

Scores of activists from Karni Sena, a caste-based group advocating Rajput pride, vandalised the lawmaker's house located near Hari Parvat Chauraha in Agra on Wednesday. Multiple cars parked outside the house were damaged, chairs broken and the house's glass windows shattered.

Videos showed a handful of police personnel confronting the mob as it went on a rampage in the posh neighbourhood. A policeman got injured.

Suman also said the attackers meant to harm his family. He has refused the Karni Sena's demand for an apology, saying one cannot deny history. PTI ABN ABN SKY SKY