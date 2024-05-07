Apna Dal (S) candidates for LS polls: Anupriya Patel from Mirzapur, Rinki Kol from Robertsganj

Lucknow, May 7 (PTI) Apna Dal (Sonelal) on Tuesday released its candidates for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, with Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel being named for the Mirzapur seat.
Patel, the sitting MP from Mirzapur, will seek a hat-trick of wins from the constituency.
Apna Dal (Sonelal), an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), named Rinki Kol as its candidate from Robertsganj Lok Sabha seat, the party said in a statement.
Kol is the sitting MLA from Chhanbey assembly constituency in Mirzapur district. She had won the assembly seat in a bypoll.
She is the wife of Rahul Prakash Pol, a two-time Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA from Chhanbey who died in February 2023 due to cancer, and is the daughter-in-law of Pakauri Lal Kol – who won the seat in the previous Lok Sabha poll.
Voting in Mirzapur and Robertsganj Lok Sabha seats will take place on June 1 in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the state.
In the last parliamentary elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 64 seats, with BJP winning 62 and Apna Dal (Sonelal) winning two seats – Mirzapur and Robertsganj .