Apna Dal (S) demands hike in OBC creamy layer limit

Lucknow, Sep 2 (PTI) The Apna Dal (Soneylal) on Tuesday demanded that the income ceiling for the creamy layer of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) be raised from the current Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh and welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government's decision on outsourcing appointments.

Speaking at an organisational meeting in Lucknow, Apna Dal (S) president and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel described the day as a milestone for her party.

"Today is a very important day. Our Apna Dal (S) family has received very good news. We have got a positive result of our struggle," she said.

Patel said the party had consistently raised concerns about violations of reservation norms in outsourced government appointments, which adversely affected the deprived sections.

"Because of our persistent efforts, the state government has decided in the cabinet regarding compliance with reservation norms. This is the strength of our organisation," she said, adding that the Apna Dal's demands are being fulfilled one by one.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet earlier in the day approved a proposal to pay outsourced employees in various departments and institutions a monthly honorarium of Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000.

It also gave nod to improving the service condition of outsourced staff and extending reservations in such appointments.

"Earlier, our demand of the caste census was accepted by the Centre," she said, adding that the demands of her party are being considered due to the struggle of workers.

Reiterating the party's longstanding demand for a dedicated ministry for backward classes' welfare, Patel also called for urgent revision of the creamy layer income limit.

"There is a rule of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to revise the OBC creamy layer every three years. The previous governments failed to do this.

"In 2017, the limit was raised from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, but in today's circumstances, this is no longer adequate. It should be increased to Rs 15 lakh so that more OBC families can benefit from constitutional reservation and welfare schemes," Patel said.

Expressing confidence in the Centre's commitment to social justice, Patel said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly taken historic decisions in favour of backward communities. We believe our community will get justice under his leadership." Urging party workers to stay united and strengthen the organisation, she cautioned them against conspiracies. "As your strength grows, so will attempts to target the party. Do not be disturbed by criticism. The only answer is to keep multiplying our organisational power," Patel told the gathering.

She urged the party workers to take the issues raised by her party to the people and said that her party will be at the top in the state in the days to come.