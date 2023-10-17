Apna Dal (S) in favour of caste census: Anupriya Patel

Pratapgarh (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) Apna Dal (Sonelal) is in favour of caste census and this issue has been raised in the Parliament, Union Minister Anupriya Patel said on Tuesday, adding authentic data of various castes should be revealed to the country.

Anupriya Patel, who is also Apna Dal (S) national president, said this while talking to reporters after the Sankalp Sabha on Sonelal Patel's death anniversary.

Anupriya Patel, while paying tribute to her father Sonelal Patel, said he was the messiah of the poor, the exploited and the deprived, and her party is following his policies and principles.

There are two MPs of Apnadal (S) at the present.

"Apna Dal has been with the NDA alliance for the last four elections (2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2017 and 2022 Assembly polls) and will remain together in the fifth election also," she said.

Replying to a question, she said, "There has been no discussion with the BJP regarding seat sharing yet. Talks will take place when the time comes," and added that her party is very strong in Pratapgarh.

"The NDA will contest the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 with strength," she added. PTI COR ABN MNK ABN MNK MNK