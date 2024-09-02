Apna Dal (S) MLA's house burgled in UP's Lucknow

Lucknow, Sep 2 (PTI) Bathroom fittings were allegedly stolen from the official residence of Apna Dal (S) MLA Vinay Verma in Butler Palace colony in Hazratganj area here, with the MLA raising questions about the security arrangements in the area.

The alleged incident occurred on August 31. Verma had sent one his staff Anurag Mishra to get the house cleaned when he found that the courtyard door opening at the back of the house had been broken, police said.

Mishra found that washbasins and bathroom taps were stolen, they said.

Verma lodged a complaint at the Hazratgarh police station on September 1 and an FIR was registered against the unidentified persons under sections 305 (theft) and 331 (3) (house-trespass or housebreaking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

Verma who does not live at the house due to ongoing renovations by the state's estate department raised questions about the security arrangements in the area saying had he and his family members been present, they could have also have been attacked.

"If thefts are taking place at the residence of an MLA living in such a posh colony, what security arrangements are being made. If I and my family were present at that time, they could have been attacked and any incident could have happened," the MLA said raising questions on the law and order of the area.

Apna Dal (S) is an ally of the ruling BJP in the state. PTI ABN ABN OZ OZ