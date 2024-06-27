Apni Party announces dissolution of all Kashmir province frontal organisations

Srinagar, Jun 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party on Thursday dissolved all frontal organisations of the party in Kashmir.

A party spokesman led by Altaf Bukhari announced dissolution of all Kashmir province frontal organisations with immediate effect.

"It is hereby ordered that all frontal organisations of Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (Kashmir province), including the Youth Wing, Women Wing and ST Wing, are dissolved with immediate effect," the spokesman said in a statement.

The spokesman did not give any reason for dissolving the frontal organisations of the party. PTI MIJ AS AS