Apni Party condemns civilian's killing by terrorists in south Kashmir

Jammu, Oct 30 (PTI) Apni Party president Syed Altaf Bukhari strongly condemned the killing of a non-local labourer in south Kashmir’s Pulwama and said his party will continue its efforts to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mukesh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was shot dead by terrorists in Tumchi-Nowpora area of Pulwama.

“A man was murdered and it hardly matters whether the deceased is a local or a resident of any other part of the country. We condemn the loss of an innocent life,” Bukhari said on the sidelines of a party function in Jammu.

He said there is no justification to the violence.

“The solution of problems lies with the Centre and the Apni Party will continue to highlight the public issues for peace and development in J&K,” the former minister said.

Bukhari also expressed concern over the recent ceasefire violations along the International Border in the Arnia sector of Jammu and said it is an attempt to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere.

Three BSF personnel and a woman were injured when Pakistani troops opened fire and resorted to mortar shelling on forward posts and villages in Arnia on October 17 and October 26-27 night.

“People of J&K want peace and our fight to maintain the peaceful atmosphere in here will continue,” he said.

He also asked the government to construct more community bunkers for the civilian population and maintain them properly so that they can be used during the cross-border shelling.

“We are committed to bring the two regions and the people of different religions together. The people also extend their support to the Apni Party’s policy and agenda of development,” he said.

Earlier, Bukhari welcomed several social activists, including Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members into his party fold and expressed hope that their joining would strengthen the party at the grass root level. PTI TAS MNK TAS MNK