Apni Party condemns Delhi blast; urges Centre to address 'white-collar' radicalisation

Srinagar, Nov 18 (PTI) Condemning the recent Delhi blast, the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Tuesday said the perpetrators must be punished and urged the Centre to identify and address the root cause of "white-collar" radicalisation.

The party, headed by former minister Altaf Bukhari, voiced deep concern over the November 10 incident in New Delhi that left 13 people dead and the revelation that some well-educated people were involved.

Addressing a press conference here after the party's working committee meeting, Bukhari said the attack was horrific and demanded the toughest possible punishment for those responsible.

He said, during the meeting, party leaders unanimously passed a resolution condemning the car blast while urging the Central government to begin a meaningful public outreach and dialogue with the people of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure long-lasting peace and stability in the region.

"Apni Party strongly condemns the recent blast near the Red Fort in New Delhi. We offer our deepest sympathy to the families who lost their loved ones in this horrific attack," Bukhari said, reading out the resolutions.

"This brutal act of terrorism must be condemned in the strongest possible terms by everyone, and those responsible must be punished severely so it becomes a clear example for all," Bukhari said.

The resolution said the party is deeply concerned by the reports suggesting the involvement of some well-educated individuals in the Delhi blast.

"We believe that this growing trend of white-collar involvement in terror activities is extremely worrying and must be stopped at all costs. While dealing with terrorism with a firm and decisive hand is necessary, it is equally important to reach out to people to win their hearts and minds," it said.

The party added that it believes that the government must thoroughly investigate and identify the root causes that push educated individuals toward radicalisation and terror involvement, and then address these issues effectively.

"Firm action is essential to deal with terrorists, but strong outreach is equally important to prevent radicalisation in society," the resolution read.

The party said it believes there is a "mistrust" between New Delhi and the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which must be addressed, and the gap bridged.

"Such mistrust only creates space for violent activities to grow. Apni Party urges that the commitment made by the Hon'ble Prime Minister and the Hon'ble Home Minister to reach out to the people of J&K and start a dialogue must be fulfilled without any further delay," another resolution said.

The party also expresses deep grief and sorrow over the accidental explosion at the Nowgam Police Station on Friday.

Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir finds itself at a crossroads, the party said it is a very delicate time for the Union Territory and its people.

Criticising the National Conference (NC) government, the party said despite pledges made to improve governance, the ruling party has "manifestly failed in this regard".

Bukhari, the president of the JKAP, also demanded the immediate holding of Panchayat and Urban Local Body polls in Jammu and Kashmir, and the regularisation of daily wagers. PTI SSB RHL