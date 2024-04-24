Apni Party leader Mohammad Ashraf Mir files nomination papers for Srinagar LS seat

Srinagar, Apr 24 (PTI) Apni Party leader Mohammad Ashraf Mir filed his nomination papers from the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Accompanied by party leaders, Mir submitted his papers to Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, the returning officer of the constituency.

Talking to reporters later, Mir said his party's agenda is to restore "the honour and dignity that we have lost after 2019". He was referring to the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

"Those enjoying there (in the Lok Sabha) for five years were trying to save their chair. They have lost the confidence of the people... I am confident about our victory," Mir said.

Without naming the NC and PDP, the Apni Party leader said people have understood the politics of these parties.

"They have only done things for their own benefit. No one has listened to the people and even today, people are yearning for electricity, water and roads. We will not do the politics of lies and deceit. We will do the politics of honesty," he added.

Earlier, Mir led a roadshow of his supporters from the party's headquarters at Sonwar to the deputy commissioner's office.

The last date for filing nominations for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency is April 25. Polling will be held in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 13. PTI SSB IJT IJT