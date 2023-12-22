Apni Party's Bukhari seeks restoration of statehood for J-K

Jammu, Dec 21 (PTI) Apni Party chief Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Thursday demanded the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and said his party is committed to bringing back the erstwhile state's "lost glory".

"It is one of our core agendas -- to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. For this mission, we will continue our struggle," Bukhari said at a programme here.

During the programme, Naib Sarpanch (Seora) Ashwani Kumar and dozens of his supporters joined the party. Welcoming them, Bukhari hoped that their joining will strengthen the party.

Bukhari said the people of Jammu and Kashmir want the restoration of statehood and the Apni Party is committed to bringing back the erstwhile state's "lost glory".

On December 11, the Supreme Court upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and directed restoration of statehood "at the earliest" as well as elections to the assembly by September 30 next year.

"It's our core agenda to get the statehood restored. It was due to our efforts that we were able to get protection of land and jobs for the local population," he said.

He alleged that the traditional political parties create regional division and advocate for autonomy to gain votes. The BJP, on the other hand, banks on religious politics to drive a wedge among people.

"However, we believe in the unity of all sections of society and equitable development," Bukhari said.

He also held the BJP responsible for the "downgrading" of Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory.

"Jammu and Kashmir was a historic state that needs to be restored," he stated.

He said the Apni Party believes in the politics of development and equal rights to all the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The number of unemployed youngsters has increased and the government is clueless about employment opportunities. The issues have multiplied in Jammu and Kashmir because there is no elected government and the bureaucracy is not answerable to the people," he said.

Demanding assembly elections, Bukhari said, "An elected government is answerable to the people and they work for the people's aspirations while officials have no such accountability." PTI AB SZM