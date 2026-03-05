APNRTS coordinates with Centre for safe return of Telugus stranded in West Asia

Amaravati, Mar 5 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society on Thursday said the state government is working with the Centre to ensure the safe return of residents of the state stranded in conflict-hit West Asia.

APNRTS chief executive P Krishna Mohan noted that the government agency is working with Ministry of External Affairs to provide transit visas for those stuck in Bahrain. This will enable them to travel to Saudi Arabia and take return flights to India.

“... We are coordinating with MEA to provide transit visas from Bahrain,” Mohan told PTI.

However, he said APNRTS is prioritising assisting passengers stranded at the airports.

According to the APNRTS chief executive, a ‘bunch’ of people are currently in Manama and they want to move to Saudi Arabia to catch a return flight.

Flights from Oman remain operational, with passengers returning home on a regular basis.

Despite tensions in the Gulf region, Mohan said civilian areas have not been targeted.

Further, he said most of the Andhra Pradesh natives working in the Gulf are employed in utilities, power and energy sectors, which are essential.

So, these workers are staying put.

Andhra Pradesh NRI Empowerment and Relations Minister K Srinivas highlighted that about 15,000 people from the state are currently stranded in the Gulf region. PTI STH ROH