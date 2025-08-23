Apollo Hospital marks 600 pediatric liver transplants with book

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Two doctors at Apollo Hospital here have come up with a book, an anthology of 25 stories of grit, courage and perseverance of children in the face of life threatening liver diseases, to mark 600 pediatric liver transplants conducted at the facility.

Authored by Dr Smita Malhotra and Dr Anupam Sibal, the book 'Transplanting Hope' captures intense emotional battles, the medical challenges, and the profound moments of hope that define each journey. The book, which has a foreword by Indian cricket coach Gautam Gambhir, attempts to go beyond statistics and clinical facts to portray the human spirit that transforms despair into determination.

"This milestone is a matter of pride not just for Apollo Hospitals, but for Indian healthcare as a whole," said P Shivakumar, Managing Director, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

Shivakumar added that from the day they undertook the country's first successful pediatric liver transplant in 1998, their mission has been to give children a chance at life and families a chance at hope.

"When you are standing beside a child whose life is hanging by a thread, you realise that medicine is not just about science, it is about humanity, courage, and hope," said Dr Anupam Sibal, Senior Pediatric Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist and Group Medical Director of Apollo Hospitals Group.

"Through this book, we wanted to give readers a glimpse into the strength of these young warriors and the sacrifices their families make. Each story reflects a battle fought with determination, where medical expertise meets the unyielding human spirit," he said.

Dr Smita Malhotra, Senior Consultant Pediatric Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said, "While we celebrate every triumph, we also acknowledge the heartbreaks along the way, because they remind us of the urgency to keep advancing, to keep fighting, and to keep believing." Dr Neerav Goel, Chief Liver Transplant Surgeon, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals speaking about the book said, this book beautifully captures the essence of what we do each day, celebrating medical breakthroughs while honouring the emotional journeys behind them.

In his foreword, Gautam Gambhir commends the authenticity and emotional depth of these account.

"This book is another example where medical professionals and families teamed up to beat death. These are not just 25 stories of pediatric liver transplantation, but 25 sagas of hope, courage, and human perseverance against all odds. The best part is that like cricket, every story is real, nothing orchestrated, nothing grey, all black and white," said Gambhir.