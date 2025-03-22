Apollo Hospitals launches 'Seniors First’ health programme in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Mar 22 (PTI) Apollo Hospitals Bannerghatta on Saturday launched ‘Seniors First,’ a transformative healthcare programme exclusively designed for senior citizens.

The programme brings together multidisciplinary teams, seamless hospital-to-home transitions, personalised health plans, and continuous health monitoring, according to an official release.

"It is designed to break traditional silos in care delivery and provide seniors with a connected and compassionate healthcare ecosystem throughout their health journey," the release added.

Lauding the initiative, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that Apollo’s ‘Seniors First’ is a vital step in ensuring the elderly receive healthcare that is not only advanced but also compassionate and accessible.

The hospital stated that the programme offers personalised wellness plans, proactive health monitoring, rehabilitation support, emotional and caregiver assistance, as well as diet guidance and 24x7 medical and homecare services.