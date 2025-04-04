Apologise for Assam MP's remark on Muslims not allowed to offer Eid prayers on streets: CM Himanta

Guwahati, Apr 4 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said he felt "ashamed" that an MP from his state had asserted in Parliament during the Waqf Bill debate that Muslims were not allowed to offer Eid prayers on streets, and issued an apology.

''The people of Assam also do not want to offer 'namaz' on streets when there are beautiful and good mosques in the state'', the CM said at a press conference after a cabinet meeting.

Sarma was apparently referring to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, though he did not name him directly.

Gogoi, during the debate, had criticised the government for allegedly preventing Muslims from offering Eid prayers on streets, questioning the BJP’s commitment to minority rights ''People from across the country are calling me about it. We are ashamed and I as the CM apologise to people across the country'', Sarma said.

There has been no demand from Muslims that they want to offer prayers on roads, he added.

He further alleged that the MP’s remarks created the impression that only one community contributed to India’s freedom struggle. ''This MP went to the extreme of highlighting only one community’s role. There was no mention of Mahatma Gandhi, Gopinath Bordoloi, Subhas Chandra Bose, or other key figures," Sarma said.

Replying to a question on the BJP's prospects in the forthcoming panchayat polls scheduled to be held in two phases on May 2 and 7, Sarma said, ''It will be good in all the elections- panchayat, Rabha Hasong Council, Bodoland Territorial Council and assembly polls as the people of Assam have immense faith and confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi." "It is only the extreme statements made by a particular MP from Assam in Parliament which has made us sad and we are feeling ashamed about it'', he added.

People of Assam will ''teach a lesson to such people when the time comes'', the CM said. PTI DG DG MNB