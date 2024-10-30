Apologise to country: BJP to Cong after EC rejects Haryana poll irregularities charge

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday asked the Congress to introspect and apologise to the country after the Election Commission rejected its allegation of irregularities in the just-concluded Haryana assembly polls as "frivolous and unfounded".

In a strongly-worded letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the poll panel on Tuesday dismissed the party’s allegations of irregularities in Haryana polls and said it was raising "the smoke of a generic doubt" about the credibility of an entire electoral outcome like it did in the past.

Such "frivolous and unfounded" doubts have the potential of creating "turbulence" when crucial steps like polling and counting are in live play, a time when both public and political parties' anxiousness is peaking, the EC had said.

Attacking the Congress over the issue, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “In 1,642 pages, the Election Commission has given a detailed reply to the Congress over its baseless and preposterous allegations. The party stands completely exposed now. It does not have faith in any of the democratic systems and is ready to go to any extent to weaken the systems in India.” In the manner the Congress is trying to “demean” the dignity of the Constitutional bodies, it is not just ridiculous but suspicious, he charged.

"Hence, after the Election Commission's reply, the Congress should apologise to the country and introspect," the BJP spokesperson added.