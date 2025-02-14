Apologise to nation for Congress' role in 'sheltering' Sajjan Kumar: BJP's Manjinder Singh asks Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday wrote a letter to senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi demanding his apology to the nation and asked him to take action against former party MP Sajjan Kumar following his conviction in the 1984 Sikh riots case.

A Delhi court earlier on Wednesday convicted Kumar in a case related to the murder of two persons in Saraswati Vihar area during the anti-Sikh riots.

Sirsa, the national secretary of the BJP, in his letter mentioned that the recent conviction of Kumar for his role in the 1984 Sikh riots is yet another painful reminder of one of the darkest and most shameful chapters in India's history.

For nearly four decades, the victims and their families have relentlessly fought for justice against those who orchestrated, enabled and shielded the massacre of innocent Sikhs, the letter stated.

"Now, with the court confirming his crimes for the third time, the onus is on you to act with moral courage and political accountability," he wrote in the letter.

Even now, despite his conviction, there has been no official condemnation from his leadership, the letter said.

"If your commitment to justice and communal harmony is genuine and not just political posturing, then you must issue a public apology to the Sikh community and the entire nation for Congress' role in sheltering and empowering criminals like Kumar and expel him from the party immediately and ensure that no leader involved in the 1984 massacre remains associated with your organisation," he wrote in his letter.

Sirsa, the MLA from Rajouri Garden in west Delhi, also wrote that this is not merely a legal matter, it is a moral test for Gandhi's leadership.

The case was related to the killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984. Though Punjabi Bagh police station registered the case initially, a special investigation team later took over the investigation.

On December 16, 2021, the court framed charges against Kumar, finding a "prima facie" case against him.

According to the prosecution, a huge mob armed with deadly weapons resorted to large-scale looting, arson and destruction of properties of the Sikhs to avenge former prime minister Indira Gandhi's assassination. PTI NIT AS AS