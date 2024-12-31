Apology over violence act of expressing grief for displaced people, Cong doing politics: Manipur CM

Imphal, Dec 31 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday accused the Congress of indulging in politics in his apology to the people of the state over ethnic violence, and asserted that his statement was a "sincere act of expressing grief" for the citizens who have been displaced and have become homeless.

He also alleged that Manipur is "in turmoil because of the past sins committed by the Congress".

Singh, in the post on X, said, "The apology I extended today was a sincere act of expressing my grief for the people who have been left displaced and become homeless. As a chief minister, it was an appeal to forgive and forget what had happened. However, you brought politics into it." The chief minister also said, "Everyone, including yourself, is aware that Manipur is in turmoil today because of the past sins committed by the Congress, such as the repeated settlement of Burmese refugees in Manipur and the signing of the SoO Agreement with Myanmar-based militants in the state, spearheaded by @PChidambaram_IN during his tenure as the Home Minister of India." Earlier in the day, Singh apologised for the ethnic conflict in Manipur, which claimed over 250 lives and rendered thousands homeless since May 2023, appealing to all communities to forget and forgive past mistakes and live together in a "peaceful" and "prosperous" state.

The Congress asked why can't Prime Minister Narendra Modi go to the northeastern state and do the same even though he travels across the country and the world.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the people of Manipur cannot understand their neglect by the prime minister, whom he accused of deliberately avoiding a visit to Manipur.

"Why can't the Prime Minister go to Manipur and say the same thing there? He has deliberately avoided visiting the state since May 4, 2023, even as he jets around the country and the world," Ramesh said in his post.

His comments came hours after Singh apologised for the ethnic conflict in Manipur.

Singh also reminded, "The Naga-Kuki clashes in Manipur resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,300 people and the displacement of thousands more. The violence persisted for several years, with periodic escalations occurring between 1992 and 1997, though the most intense period of conflict was in 1992-1993." The clashes began in 1992 and continued at varying intensities for around five years (1992-1997), he said.

"This period marked one of the bloodiest ethnic conflicts in northeast India, deeply affecting relations between the Naga and Kuki communities in Manipur," the chief minister said.

Singh also asked, "If then-prime minister PV Narasimha Rao, who served as the Prime Minister of India from 1991 to 1996 and was the President of the Indian National Congress during this time, came to Manipur to extend an apology?" He claimed that the Kuki-Paite clashes claimed 350 lives in the state.

"During most of the Kuki-Paite clashes (1997-1998), Shri IK Gujral was the Prime Minister of India. Did he visit Manipur and say sorry to the people? Instead of putting efforts to solve the core issues in Manipur, why is the @INCIndia playing politics over it all the time?" Singh said. PTI CORR BDC