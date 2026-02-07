App-based cab, auto drivers go on 1-day nationwide strike to press for bike taxi ban, other demands

Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) Drivers of app-based taxis and autorickshaws went on a day-long nationwide strike on Saturday after a union called for a protest to press for various demands, including action against illegal bike taxi services and redressal of grievances over panic button installations.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik warned the ride aggregators that if they behave unfairly with the drivers and do injustice to them, the government will take appropriate action against the companies.

He also said the government was ready to stand by the drivers on all their genuine issues.

Head of Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha, Dr Keshav Kshirsagar, told PTI that the strike began across Maharashtra and other parts of the country in the morning.

Most autorickshaw and taxi drivers have supported the strike, he said.

Although the union claimed that drivers have kept their vehicles off the roads, taxis and autorickshaws have been available for booking on app-based platforms of major companies, including Uber, Ola and Rapido, since the early hours of the day.

The Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha had earlier said that the strike was aimed at opposing the "arbitrary" fare policies of ride aggregators, seeking strict enforcement against "illegal" bike taxi operations that were affecting the livelihoods of licensed cab and autorickshaw drivers.

The union representing gig workers also alleged that the mandatory installation of panic buttons has become a financial burden for operators.

"While there are 140 panic button device providers approved by the Central government, the state government has declared nearly 70 per cent of these companies unauthorised. As a result, cab drivers are being forced to remove previously installed devices and spend approximately Rs 12,000 unnecessarily to install new devices, causing severe financial hardship," the statement said.

The drivers' body also raised concerns over loss of income due to an increase in the number of autorickshaws under the open permit policy, and also alleged that victims of accidents involving illegal bike taxis are denied insurance benefits.

Talking to reporters in Thane, minister Sarnaik said the agitation should not inconvenience common citizens.

He added that the state government was in constant touch with driver unions.

"Passengers should not suffer because of the strike. Drivers should clearly communicate what support they expect from the state government. We are ready to stand by them on all genuine issues," he said, and underlined that officials of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) were also coordinating with the driver organisations.

If aggregator companies behave unfairly towards drivers, the government will not hesitate to act, he warned.

"If the owners of Ola, Uber or Rapido are behaving incorrectly and doing injustice to drivers, the state government will take appropriate action against them," he said. PTI KK COR KRK ARU NP