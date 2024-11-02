App biker harasses woman doctor for cancelling ride, arrested

Kolkata, Nov 2 (PTI) A woman doctor of a private hospital in Kolkata lodged a police complaint on Saturday accusing an app biker of sending her pornographic videos after she cancelled the booking since he was getting too late, an officer said.

The accused was arrested within a few hours of the victim filing the complaint.

The accused was slapped with different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for sexual harassment, outraging a woman's modesty and criminal intimidation, he said.

The doctor, associated with a private medical facility in the southern part of the city's Jadavpur area, booked the app bike at 8 pm from the hospital.

Initial probe revealed that the accused app-biker had called the doctor at least 17 times and sent her sexually explicit content on WhatsApp after she cancelled her booking, the officer said.

The rider also allegedly threatened her with dire consequences.

"The doctor first filed an e-complaint with the Police Commissioner and the Joint CP Crime. She also sent an email to the cyber cell before lodging a complaint with the Purba Jadavpur Police Station," the officer said. PTI SCH NN