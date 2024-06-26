App-cab driver held for molesting woman passenger

Kolkata, Jun 26 (PTI) An app-cab driver was arrested for allegedly abusing and molesting a woman passenger in Kolkata on early Wednesday, police said.

The alleged incident happened after an altercation over switching on the air-conditioner in the vehicle.

In her complaint lodged at the Jadavpur Police Station, the passenger said she booked the cab from her place in south Kolkata to a destination in Gariahat.

"The driver verbally abused her before molesting her following an altercation on switching on the air conditioner. The woman managed to get down near the 8B bus stand in Jadavpur. She approached us and lodged a complaint," the officer told PTI.

After getting the complaint, a team of policemen arrested the driver from Kasba area, he added.

The driver also accused the woman of leaving the cab midway without paying the fare. PTI SCH NN