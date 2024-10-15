App launched to offer 24X7 legal assistance for private vehicle owners

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) A new mobile application has been launched to provide immediate legal assistance to private vehicle owners, a release said.

The app, 'Lawyer on the Spot (LOTS) 24X7' has been developed by the legal services platform 'Lawyered'.

"Presently, many individuals face challenges regarding on-road legal incidents like challans, theft, accidents etc. and the platform has tailored solutions, specifically for private vehicle owners," a release said.

It said that the app, available across the major metropolitan cities, allows users to easily check, manage, or pay pending challans, and report on-road legal incidents, besides tracking the progress of their tickets. PTI MNR OZ