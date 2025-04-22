Appalled: Israeli envoy Reuven Azar on Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Expressing solidarity with India following the terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, Israeli envoy Reuven Azar said he was appalled by the attack that claimed the lives of innocent civilians.

The 26 dead included two foreigners and two locals, a high-ranking official said without getting into details. It is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

"Sad and appalled following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir which took the lives of innocent civilians. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and our support is for the security forces in their struggle against terror," Azar posted on X.

The spokesperson of the Israeli Embassy in India, Guy Nir, also took to X and expressed solidarity with the victims' families.

"Deeply saddened by the heinous terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Israel stands united with India in the fight against terrorism," he wrote on the micro-blogging platform. PTI KND NSD NSD