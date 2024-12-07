Appam, Aravana Sales in Sabarimala rise by Rs 18.34 Crore

Pathanamthitta (Kerala) In just 20 days since the Sabarimala temple opened for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, sales of 'Aravana' and 'Appam', the major offerings at the hill shrine, have reached record highs.

According to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), sales from November 16 to December 5 amounted to Rs 60,54,95,040.

This marks a significant increase compared to Rs 42,20,15,585 recorded during the same period last year, said a release issued by the TDB.

This year, 'Aravana, sales alone contributed Rs 54,37,00,500 while 'Appam' sales stood at Rs 6,17,94,540.

The total increase in revenue from these offerings is Rs 18,34,79,455 compared to the previous year, the release added.

In the first 12 days of the season, 'Aravana' sales reached Rs 28,93,86,310, and 'Appam' sales were Rs 3,53,28,555, the release said.

The offerings are being sold through 10 counters near the 'Azhi' (fireplace) at Sannidhanam and eight counters near the Malikappuram Temple, according to the TDB.

Additionally, the Devaswom Board has also arranged a facility for postal delivery of 'Appam' and 'Aravana' for devotees, the TDB release added.

Meanwhile, the Sabarimala temple is witnessing a heavy rush of pilgrims.

According to the TDB officials, 49,819 devotees received darshan till 1 pm on Saturday.

The Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, which began on November 16, continues to draw millions of devotees over two months. PTI ARM ARM ADB