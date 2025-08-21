Appeal slaughterhouses to stop meat sale till Aug 28 for Jain festival: Haryana govt to civic bodies

Chandigarh, Aug 21 (PTI) The Haryana government has asked the civic bodies to appeal to all slaughterhouses in the state to follow "a vegetarian way of life" during the Paryushan Parav, a Jain festival.

In a communication to all district municipal commissioners and the commissioners in municipal corporations, the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies said that Paryushan Parav this year is being celebrated from August 20 to 28.

"I have been directed by the competent authority to request you to issue an appeal to all slaughter houses falling in the municipal limits to follow a vegetarian way of life during the Paryushan Parav from 20.08.2025 to 28.08.2025," reads the communication issued by a joint director rank officer on behalf of the director general of the urban local bodies.

Official sources said it was an appeal to the slaughterhouses to suspend the sale of meat from August 20 to 28.

Paryushan Parv is one of the most important festivals in Jainism. Jains celebrate it to focus on spiritual reflection, self-purification and forgiveness.