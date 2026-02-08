Appeasement politics makes Congress back even those adding 'Mohammad' to their Hindu names: Dhami

Dehradun, Feb 7 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday accused the Congress of appeasement, alleging that the party supports even those who, he claimed, put 'Mohammad' before their "sacred" Hindu names, referring to the recent Kotdwar incident.

Addressing an event in Champawat district, Dhami said his government has enacted a stringent law against forced religious conversions to protect the original character of Devbhoomi or land of Gods -- referring to Uttarakhand -- and is taking strict action against what he termed land jihad, love jihad, and spit jihad in the state.

Without naming the Congress, the chief minister alleged that due to appeasement politics, the party finds acceptable those who, he claimed, change their names, deceive innocent women and girls, and ruin their futures.

He said the party shows no concern for such issues.

"The party even likes those who put 'Mohammad' before their sacred Hindu names," Dhami said.

Deepak Kumar, a gym owner, came into the national limelight after confronting Bajrang Dal activists who had gathered outside a clothing store named 'Baba' in Kotdwar to pressure its 70-year-old owner, Vakil Ahmed, to change the shop's name. During the incident, Kumar allegedly identified himself as 'Mohammad Deepak', following which the protesters dispersed.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the chief minister said the "prince" of the Congress party also jumped into the fray without thinking twice and rallied the party in support of the person.

Gandhi had praised Kumar's bravery and spirit, calling him a "hero of India" on social media. PTI DPT RHL