Apple alert issue: AAP MP Raghav Chadha says probe necessary to find out who is spying on opposition leaders

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said an investigation was necessary into the issue of several opposition leaders receiving an alert from Apple warning them of "state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their iPhones.

Addressing a press conference here, he said, "We will consult with lawyers about the legal options we have. An investigation into the entire matter is necessary to find out who is spying on us." It is quite interesting that some people are saying that major international forces could be involved and might want to extract vital information from leaders of the opposition bloc INDIA, he said.

"I have a question in my mind, who would be interested in knowing this - who they are talking to, whom they are giving tickets, what strategies they are making for the elections, what strategies they are making for going to court? The question is who would be interested in this? Will some international power be interested, or will it be of interest to the BJP? This is a very important question," he said.

The opposition on Wednesday sought to corner the government over the Apple alert issue with TMC MP Mahua Moitra writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the messages received by several MPs and some other leaders and demanding a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee for IT to examine the issue.

The BJP slammed the opposition's contention and indicated a link between "George Soros-funded Access Now" and iPhone notifications, saying there was "no surprise" that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dropped everything and rushed to hold a press conference on it. PTI SLB SMN