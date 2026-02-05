Apple begins hiring for retail roles in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 5 (PTI) Apple has issued a job notification seeking outlet managers and retail managers, among other roles, to be based here, sparking speculation that the iPhone maker may open a retail store in the city.

The job listings, posted on Apple’s official careers portal, also invite applications for technical specialists, business experts, operations experts, as well as full-time, part-time and temporary experts and managers.

Apple opened retail stores in Bengaluru, Pune and Noida last year.

The company launched its first India store, Apple BKC, in Mumbai in 2023, followed by Apple Saket in Delhi, in addition to its online platform.