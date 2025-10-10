Apple festival organised in Dehradun

Dehradun, Oct 9 (PTI) The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) launched ‘Seb Mahotsav 2.0’ on Thursday to provide farmers with a platform to showcase their produce.

The two-day festival, which began at NABARD's Uttarakhand Regional Office in Dehradun, was inaugurated by State Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Ganesh Joshi and NABARD Chief General Manager Pankaj Yadav.

During the event, Minister Joshi praised NABARD's efforts and said that such festivals provide an opportunity for the public to connect directly with farmers.