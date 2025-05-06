Apple TV series ‘Car and Country: Quest’ puts Kerala Tourism on global map

Thiruvananthapuram, May 6 (PTI) Kerala Tourism's efforts to expand its global presence have received a major boost with the globally acclaimed Apple TV Series ‘Car and Country: Quest’ showcasing the unique experience of driving through the state.

The 10-minute trailer of the latest season of ‘Car and Country: Quest’, a collaborative initiative of Kerala Tourism and Searchlight Productions UK, was launched at a function here on Tuesday.

State Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas was the chief guest at the event, a statement said here.

A unique travel and automotive adventure series premiered on Apple TV that takes viewers on a mesmeric journey through Kerala and Italy with high-octane drives on luxury Ferrari cars and Royal Enfield motorcycles, it said.

“Car and Country: Quest” is currently available for streaming on Apple TV in regions including the US, UK, Canada and Australia, and in India and 40 other countries in the next few months.

Subsequently, it will be shown on different global broadcasting channels and OTT platforms in another 40 countries, including India, allowing a broader audience to experience this unique blend of adventure, culture, and automotive excellence.

Riyas noted that Kerala is the first destination to be selected outside Europe for this well-received series.

“Post-Covid, the state has been setting new records in tourist arrival. Kerala Tourism is eager to explore non-conventional markets and the recently-launched ’Look East Policy’ was helpful to introduce Kerala to East Asian countries,” the Minister added.

Sikha Surendran, Director of Kerala Tourism, said through this television series, the world will see not only the state but the soul of its people and tradition.

Racers Ashique Thahir and Freddie Hunt, who is the son of Formula One Champion James Hunt, were also present. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Charlotte Fantelli and produced by Branded Studios, the six-part series, features racing driver Freddie Hunt, Matias Louda and hosts Deepak Narendran, Freddie Hunt and Ashique Thahir, blending adrenaline-rushing drives with immersive cultural experiences, it said.

The six episodes of the series comprise two each on Kerala, Italy and Ferrari, the world’s top-notch luxury automotive brand.

The “Car and Country: Quest” series, which premiered on Apple TV in April, begins in India along with many countries, showcasing Kerala’s rich heritage and captivating natural beauty.

From the tranquil backwaters and lush tea plantations to the vibrant traditions of Kalaripayattu, Kathakali and Theyyam, the hosts explore deep into the local culture, participating in snake boat races, exploring the region on Royal Enfield motorcycles, and savouring authentic Kerala cuisine.

Kerala Tourism has embraced innovative strategies to promote the state globally, including partnerships with international platforms and luxury brands, the statement added. PTI LGK ROH