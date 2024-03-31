Application deadline for CUET-UG 2024 extended till April 5

New Delhi: The application deadline for Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG has been extended till April 5, 9.50 PM, the National Testing Agency announced on Sunday.
Earlier, the deadline was till March 31, 9.50 PM.
CUET-UG 2024 pic.twitter.com/t9LSix52OS— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) March 31, 2024
The standardised test was introduced in 2022 to streamline admission processes across central, state, deemed and private universities nationwide.
A notable departure from tradition, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has outlined a hybrid examination format for CUET-UG 2024, including both computer-based testing and pen-and-paper modes for different subjects.
Officials have indicated that subjects witnessing high registration volumes will adopt a pen-and-paper format using optical mark recognition (OMR), while others will remain computer-based.
In the previous cycle, approximately 14.9 lakh registrations were recorded for CUET-UG, highlighting its significance in the higher education landscape.