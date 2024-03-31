Application deadline for CUET-UG 2024 extended till April 5

New Delhi: The application deadline for Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG has been extended till April 5, 9.50 PM, the National Testing Agency announced on Sunday.

Earlier, the deadline was till March 31, 9.50 PM.

The standardised test was introduced in 2022 to streamline admission processes across central, state, deemed and private universities nationwide.

A notable departure from tradition, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has outlined a hybrid examination format for CUET-UG 2024, including both computer-based testing and pen-and-paper modes for different subjects.

Officials have indicated that subjects witnessing high registration volumes will adopt a pen-and-paper format using optical mark recognition (OMR), while others will remain computer-based.

In the previous cycle, approximately 14.9 lakh registrations were recorded for CUET-UG, highlighting its significance in the higher education landscape.