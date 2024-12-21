Application process for DCPCR chairperson, members to begin from Dec 26

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The Department of Women and Child Development issued a notification on Saturday inviting applications for the posts of chairperson and six members for Delhi's child rights body.

The application process will be conducted online, beginning on December 26 and closing on January 9, 2025, according to a notification from WCD.

The eligibility criteria for the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) specify that applicants must be individuals of eminence who have made significant contributions to promoting the welfare of children, it stated.

Additionally, they should have at least five years of experience in the social sector, including education, health, or social welfare. Individuals with any record of human or child rights violations are not eligible for the position, it said.

The notification also mentioned eligibility criterias for members stating that candidates must also demonstrate eminence, integrity, and standing with experience in areas such as education, child healthcare, welfare, juvenile justice, child development, or laws relating to children.

"A minimum of five years of relevant experience in the social sector is required, and at least one of the six members appointed must be a woman," it stated.

The tenure for both the chairperson and members is three years, with an upper age limit of 65 years for the chairperson and 60 years for members, it highlighted.

The salaries for these positions are fixed, with retired government officials receiving pay in accordance with prevailing guidelines, and public figures receiving consolidated amounts of Rs 2 lakh per month for the chairperson and Rs 1 lakh per month for each member, excluding allowances, it added. PTI SHB SKY SKY