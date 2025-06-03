Applications open for Rhodes Scholarship to study at Oxford University

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Applications for the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship for studying at the University of Oxford opened on Tuesday, officials said.

The Rhodes Scholarship is a fully funded postgraduate award supporting outstanding students to undertake two to three years of study -- depending on the academic curriculum taken -- at the University of Oxford. Students aged 18–23 (up to 27 in particular circumstances) are eligible to apply.

A total of six scholars will be shortlisted and awarded the scholarship.

The applications are open till July 23, 2025.

"The Rhodes Scholarship continues to seek out exceptional young leaders from India who demonstrate academic excellence, a commitment to service, and the potential to drive positive change in the world," said Sir Richard Trainor, Interim Warden of Rhodes House and CEO of The Rhodes Trust.

"We are excited to open applications for 2026 and look forward to welcoming the next generation of Rhodes Scholars to Oxford," he added.

The Rhodes Scholarship is among the world's pre-eminent and oldest graduate fellowships, based at the University of Oxford since 1903.

Administered by the Rhodes Trust in Oxford, the programme awards 106 fully funded Scholarships to students from anywhere in the world with proven academic excellence who also show exceptional character, leadership, achievement in extra-curricular activities and a commitment to solving humanity's challenges. PTI GJS RHL