Applications received during Scindia's 'jan sunwai' event binned; five MP govt employees suspended

Shivpuri, Feb 9 (PTI) Five government employees were suspended in connection with throwing away of applications received during a public hearing of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The 'Jan Sunwai' camp was held in Picchore in Shivpuri on Saturday, a social media post by Scindia's office informed.

Information was received that some applications were thrown into the dustbin despite clear instructions from Scindia to officials to list all of them in an appropriate manner and to address them immediately, it added.

Scindia's office said the incident was carried out in a planned manner by some anti-social elements and the process of registering a case was underway.

"Three patwaris and two other clerical staff have been suspended with immediate effect for this negligence," a district official said. PTI ADU BNM