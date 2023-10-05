Applied Materials seeks approvals from Karnataka government to set up R&D lab in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 5 (PTI) Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M B Patil held discussions with US-headquartered semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials regarding setting up of a Centre of Excellence for innovation and an R&D lab at Whitefield here.

Officials of the company sought the Karnataka government’s support in this regard and requested to expedite the process of issuing pre-construction approvals to set up its lab. The team also discussed the importance of chemicals and gases needed for the semiconductor ecosystem and the ease of doing business, according to a statement by the Minister’s office.

Senior representatives of Applied Materials India also discussed on Wednesday regarding establishing a Centre of Excellence for innovation with the support of the government and their commitment to accelerate Karnataka’s ecosystem through collaboration on skilling, it said.

Recently, Applied Materials announced an investment plan of USD 400 million spread over the next four years to set up an engineering centre in Bengaluru, it added. PTI AMP RS KH