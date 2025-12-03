Appoint LoPs in both houses of Maharashtra legislature before winter session: Sena (UBT) MLA

Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav on Wednesday said Leaders of Opposition (LOPs) should be announced for both houses of the Maharashtra legislature before the commencement of the winter session next week.

Talking to reporters after a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting called ahead of the winter session of the legislature in Nagpur, Jadhav emphasised that in a democracy, the government and the Opposition should be treated as equal.

If the Opposition is not equal then the government can behave irresponsibly and take everyone for granted, he contended.

The winter session of the state legislature will be held from December 8 to 14 in Nagpur.

Bhaskar has been nominated by his party, the largest Opposition outfit in the lower house with 20 MLAs, for the post of LoP in the legislative assembly, but no decision has been taken on the Cabinet-rank appointment by the speaker.

The tenure of former Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve, who was the LoP in legislative council, ended in August. The Congress has nominated its MLC Satej Patil for appointment as the LoP in the upper house.

"It is a democratic tradition that there should be a LoP in each house. It is a constitutional post. Our demand is that LoPs for both the houses be announced before the session commences," Jadhav asserted.

In the past, Jadhav had written to the state legislature seeking to know if there is any rule mandating that an Opposition party should have 10 per cent of the total strength of the assembly (29 out of 288 seats) to stake claim to the LoP post.

Following the Opposition's rout in the state assembly polls last year, no party could win 10 per cent of the total 288 seats.

As per the norm, it is necessary for any opposition to win at least 10 per cent seats to stake claim for the post of LoP.