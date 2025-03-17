Appoint railway officials speaking local language in states: DMK MP in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) A DMK member on Monday made a demand in Lok Sabha for the appointment of railway officials who speak the language of the respective states in positions having a public interface.

Participating in the debate on the Demand for Grants of Railways, DMK MP Murasoli S said commuters in Tamil Nadu, especially in the villages, face difficulty in communicating with the railway officials.

He urged the government to appoint persons speaking the language of the respective states at railway stations and ticket counters.

Murasoli said Tamil Nadu has been ignored in the railway budget.

"Between 2014 and 2024, there have been 678 railway accidents. This means, 68 accidents a year. The government should strive to avoid such accidents," he said.

He said the government should also focus on improving the quality of non-AC and unreserved compartments.

Murasoli also stressed introduction of women's safety measures during train travel. PTI