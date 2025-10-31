Appoint retired female judges as chairpersons of women's commissions: Activists urges Centre

Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) A social activist from Maharashtra has urged the Centre to appoint retired women judges as chairpersons of the national and state women's commissions, stating that political interference in such appointments has eroded the credibility of these institutions and denied justice to women.

Activist Pramod Zinjade, who works for women's equality and for eradication of evil social customs related to widows in rural areas through Mahatma Phule Samaj Seva Mandal, has made this demand in the letters written to the President, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Union Women and Child Development Ministry.

In the letter, he said recent incidents, including woman doctor's suicide in Phaltan town in Satara district and the dowry death in Pune district, have exposed the failure of state women's commission to act even after receiving written complaints from the victims.

"Political interference in appointments has eroded the credibility of these institutions and denied justice to women," he said.

Zinjade suggested that an independent selection committee comprising retired judges should be constituted to ensure transparency and merit-based appointments.

"Women's commissions should function as independent bodies committed to justice for women, not under political pressure. Therefore, retired women judges should lead these institutions," he said.

''Chairpersons and members of National Commission for Women (NCW) and state women's commissions should be appointed from among retired judges or eminent jurists. An independent selection committee, including retired judges, must be established. Steps need to be taken to ensure autonomy and political neutrality of women's commissions,'' he said. PTI MR NP