Appoint special officers to resolve pending issues, Telangana CM requests Army

Hyderabad, Jan 16 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has requested the Army officials to appoint special officers to resolve the pending issues mainly the land allotment and sanction of Sainik Schools, through deliberations.

The chief minister and Army officials discussed defence land allotment to Telangana for development project works and pending administrative issues between Telangana government and the Indian Army, during the "Civil Military Liaison Conference" held here on Thursday, an official release said.

The conference was attended by state Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Major General Ajay Mishra (General Officer Commanding, Telangana Andhra Sub Area), DGP Shivadhar Reddy, and other senior officials from the state government and the Army.

During the meeting, Reddy pointed out that at least two to four Sainik schools were sanctioned to other states while Telangana state has got a raw deal in the last 10 years. He urged the Army officials to sanction Sainik School and also shift the Southern Command Center headquarters to Hyderabad.

Stating that the state government is ready to extend all kinds of cooperation to the Army to strengthen national security, Reddy said the government already allocated 3,000 acres to establish a low frequency Navy radar station in Vikarabad district.

The chief minister further stressed that the pending issues should be resolved through continuous deliberations and requested the Army officials to appoint special officers, the release added. PTI VVK ADB KH