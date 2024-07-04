Appointed as CJ of Jharkhand HC, Justice Sarangi will retire on Jul 19

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Appointed as the chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday, Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi will demit office on July 19 and will have a brief tenure of nearly a fortnight.

Justice Sarangi was a judge of the Orissa High Court. His name was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium in December last year.

Justice Shree Chandrashekhar is the acting chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court.

There have been instances in the recent past when the judges elevated as chief justices had a very short tenure.

Justice Ramesh Deokinandan Dhanuka appointed as the chief justice of the Bombay High Court, Justice Sonia Gokani appointed as the chief justice of the Gujarat HC and Justice Jaswant Singh as the chief justice of the Tripura High Court had brief tenures.

While the Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65 years, the high court judges demit office at the age of 62. PTI NAB AS AS