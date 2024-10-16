Appointments Committee of Cabinet approves 2 members, 2 DGs for Railway Board

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the Railway Ministry’s proposal to appoint two members and two directors general in the Railway Board.

According to an official communication issued on Tuesday by the Department of Personnel and Training, Braj Mohan Aggarwal has been appointed as Member (Traction and Rolling Staff) while Naveen Gulati has been given the charge of Member (Infrastructure) in the Railway Board.

The post of member (infrastructure) fell vacant after Anil Kumar Khandelwal superannuated on September 30, 2024, and Gulati, who was then the DG (human resource), had got an additional charge of member (infra) The ACC has approved the appointment of R Rajagopal as new DG (HR). Another senior official Hari Shankar Verma has been given the charge of DG (Safety) in the Railway Board.

Both the posts -- member (infrastructure) and DG (safety) are crucial for safe rail operation as important departments such as signal and telecommunication as well as engineering, etc, come under them.

In another important posting, the ACC has also approved the appointment of C V Raman as General Manager, Rail Wheel Factory, Yelahanka, Bengaluru. PTI JP JP KVK KVK