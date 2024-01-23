Approach CAQM for violations of GRAP norms: NGT

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has observed that if there are violations of the air pollution control plan GRAP, the remedy is to approach the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM).

Advertisment

The tribunal was hearing a petition claiming that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had been carrying out demolition activity when GRAP-III restrictions were imposed.

The CAQM, a statutory body responsible for formulating strategies to combat pollution in the National Capital Region, had implemented Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-III curbs on January 14.

Four days later, the ban on non-essential construction work and the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR was lifted after an improvement in air quality.

Advertisment

In its order passed on January 19, a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said at present there were no restrictions on construction and demolition as the restrictions had been revoked.

"In case of violation of restrictions of enforced GRAP, there is a remedy to approach the CAQM, hence, in case, any such breach takes place or if there is any air quality issue arising out of the GRAP order, the applicant is at liberty to file a complaint before the commission," the bench, also comprising Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel, said.

The tribunal noted the assurance of the CAQM’s counsel about taking "appropriate action expeditiously" on receiving any such complaint.

GRAP categorises actions into four stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (when AQI is more than 450). PTI MNR MNR KVK KVK