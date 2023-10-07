Approach designated bodies for arbitration in family matters, don't give govt opportunity to interfere: Jamiat to Muslims

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Saturday urged Muslims to approach its designated units for arbitration in family matters and said that they must "not give the government an opportunity to interfere" in familial issues of the community.

In his "presidential sermon" at the Imarat Shariah conference, Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani laid emphasis on the establishment of 'Mahkamah Shariah' and 'Darul Qada' in more places in the country.

'Mahkamah Shariah' and 'Darul Qada' are units under the Jamiat that act as arbitration centres on family issues such as divorce.

He said that 'Mahkamah Shariah' must be established in areas where it has not been established.

Talking about the history of 'Qaza system' and 'Imarat', Madani said that Qaza system was established during the earlier Muslim rulers but when the Britishers came, they established their system.

He said that more than hundred 'Mahkamah Shariah' under the management of state 'imarat' are actively functioning from which people are benefiting.

Madani appealed to Muslims to approach the 'Mahkamah Shariah' to resolve their issues, and "not give the government an opportunity to interfere in the family issues of Muslims", according to a Jamiat statement.

Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani, Vice Chancellor of Darul Uloom Deoband, and Maulana Mahmood Madani also attended the conference as special guests. PTI ASK SMN SMN