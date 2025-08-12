'Approach food safety department,' says Allahabad HC to food adulteration complainant

Prayagraj, Aug 11 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has directed a petitioner seeking intervention in alleged food adulteration on the Krishna Janmabhoomi campus to make a fresh complaint before the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration in Lucknow.

The court also called for a decision in the matter within six weeks of the complaint to the Assistant Commissioner (Food).

The petitioner, Shri Krishna Janmsthan Seva Sansthan, through its secretary, Kapil Kumar Sharma, alleged that one Ashok Raghav sold adulterated food on the campus.

Sharma earlier approached the district magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police of Mathura, but got no relief.

Disposing of the writ petition, Justice Prakash Padia, in his decision dated August 5, observed, "In view of the order proposed to be passed herein, no useful purpose would be served by putting the opposite party to notice and keeping this petition pending before this court." PTI COR RAJ VN VN